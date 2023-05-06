FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Raised by Analyst

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.50). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

