SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $239.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.70. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after buying an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 16,429.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

