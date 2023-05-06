ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.11 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.
