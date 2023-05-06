ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.11 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.