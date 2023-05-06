Provident Financial Services, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Provident Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,560 shares of company stock worth $83,653. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

