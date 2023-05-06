Pan American Silver Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAAS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -31.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

