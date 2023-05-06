DA Davidson Weighs in on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,195,000 after purchasing an additional 218,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,769,000 after purchasing an additional 193,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 59,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

