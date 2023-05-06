FY2023 EPS Estimates for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Boosted by KeyCorp

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NerdWallet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million.

NRDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NRDS stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.08 million, a PE ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.52. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

