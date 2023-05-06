Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Galecto, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galecto in a report released on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.19) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.18). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galecto’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Galecto Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Galecto worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Galecto

In other Galecto news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $202,663.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,091 shares of company stock valued at $401,514. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

