Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
First Bancshares Trading Up 6.6 %
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 201,594 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 428,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Bancshares Company Profile
First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.