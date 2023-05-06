Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $25.60 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $795.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 201,594 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 428,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

