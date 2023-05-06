FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

