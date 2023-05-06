FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.79) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
