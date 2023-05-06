Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCOM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $36.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $625,755.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

