Wedbush Comments on Carvana Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.59). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2025 earnings at ($6.51) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Carvana Trading Up 24.4 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.89) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.