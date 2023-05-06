MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for MiMedx Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.74 on Thursday. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,999 shares of company stock valued at $390,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.