FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $19.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.95. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.97 per share.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

AMG stock opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

