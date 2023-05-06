Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) – William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 91,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.