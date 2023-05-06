Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 91,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

