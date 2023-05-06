FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Amkor Technology, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.