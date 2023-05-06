DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) vs. Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Financial Review

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) and DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Prothena has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DURECT has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prothena and DURECT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 1 9 0 2.90 DURECT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Prothena presently has a consensus target price of $83.89, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%. DURECT has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 735.25%. Given DURECT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DURECT is more favorable than Prothena.

This table compares Prothena and DURECT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -216.95% -24.98% -19.15% DURECT -183.23% -98.04% -50.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Prothena shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Prothena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prothena and DURECT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $53.90 million 76.64 -$116.95 million ($2.51) -31.31 DURECT $19.28 million 5.51 -$35.33 million ($1.56) -2.78

DURECT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prothena. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DURECT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

