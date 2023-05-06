Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Critical Comparison

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get monday.com alerts:

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -26.37% -20.77% -13.79% Definitive Healthcare -2.71% 0.35% 0.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $519.03 million 9.89 -$136.87 million ($3.03) -38.37 Definitive Healthcare $222.65 million 5.05 -$22.25 million ($0.10) -102.09

This table compares monday.com and Definitive Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Definitive Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than monday.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for monday.com and Definitive Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 1 14 0 2.93 Definitive Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43

monday.com currently has a consensus target price of $174.94, indicating a potential upside of 50.48%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 51.11%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than monday.com.

Volatility & Risk

monday.com has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

monday.com beats Definitive Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.