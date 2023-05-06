Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) versus AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Critical Contrast

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AeroVironment and Mobilicom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 0 4 1 3.20 Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $113.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48% Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares AeroVironment and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Mobilicom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $445.73 million 5.83 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -293.77 Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mobilicom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Mobilicom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

