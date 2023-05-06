Comparing OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 28.05% 18.99% 1.62% S&T Bancorp 33.39% 12.32% 1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and S&T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $95.21 million 1.36 $33.31 million $2.08 4.05 S&T Bancorp $399.01 million 2.63 $135.52 million $3.74 7.19

Analyst Ratings

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OP Bancorp and S&T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 S&T Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

OP Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. OP Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats OP Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.