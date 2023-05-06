Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNAF. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.