Head-To-Head Analysis: OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) vs. Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

OpGen and Akumin are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -1,429.56% -120.63% -58.30% Akumin -20.91% -53.08% -5.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Akumin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $2.61 million 1.61 -$37.28 million ($15.47) -0.05 Akumin $749.63 million 0.07 -$156.76 million ($1.75) -0.34

Risk and Volatility

OpGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OpGen has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OpGen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Akumin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OpGen and Akumin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00

OpGen currently has a consensus price target of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 178.32%. Akumin has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than Akumin.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its products include Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction. The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

