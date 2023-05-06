Analyzing Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 3 0 0 2.00 Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.80%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Accuray.

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $76.86 million 0.00 -$39.84 million ($1.02) N/A Accuray $429.91 million 0.79 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -32.18

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -51.84% -89.48% -33.76% Accuray -2.32% -20.09% -2.17%

Summary

Accuray beats Apollo Endosurgery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas, inadvertent perforation of the GI tract, tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon, the treatment of swallowing disorders, esophageal stent fixation, and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.