Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA) versus Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Therma-Med (OTCMKTS:THRA – Get Rating) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Hibbett shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hibbett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Therma-Med and Hibbett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A Hibbett 7.50% 38.15% 14.35%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Therma-Med has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hibbett has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Therma-Med and Hibbett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therma-Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.40 $128.06 million $9.60 5.62

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than Therma-Med.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Therma-Med and Hibbett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therma-Med 0 0 0 0 N/A Hibbett 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hibbett has a consensus target price of $78.80, indicating a potential upside of 46.06%.

Summary

Hibbett beats Therma-Med on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Therma-Med

Therma-Med, Inc. provides medical technologies services. The company was founded on August 25, 1988 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

