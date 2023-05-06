Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) Financial Contrast

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intel and e.Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 7 19 6 0 1.97 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Intel currently has a consensus price target of $31.52, suggesting a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than e.Digital.

This table compares Intel and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -5.06% 3.06% 1.74% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intel and e.Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $56.42 billion 2.29 $8.01 billion ($0.68) -45.57 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats e.Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCAI segment delivers solutions to cloud service providers and enterprise customers, along with silicon devices for communications service providers and high-performance computing customers. The NEX segment offers computing system solutions from inflexible fixed-function hardware to general-purpose compute, acceleration, and networking devices running cloud native software on programmable hardware. The Mobileye segment develops driving assistance and self-driving solutions. The AXG segment provides products and technologies designed to help customers solve the toughest computational problems. It

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

