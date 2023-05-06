HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $268.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

