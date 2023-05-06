VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

VSEC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $615.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 88.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 30.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 9.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

