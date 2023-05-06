Truist Financial Raises VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $67.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Trading Up 2.3 %

VSEC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VSE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.