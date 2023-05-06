Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 656,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,499.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 216,955 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

