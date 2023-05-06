Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of WY opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

