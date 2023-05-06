Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$452.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.