Cormark Weighs in on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Real Matters Price Performance
Read More
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.