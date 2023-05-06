Cormark Weighs in on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Real Matters Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.