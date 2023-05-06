Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs’ FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Performance

Shares of CVE FCA opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.