National Bank Financial Weighs in on 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Dividend Announcement

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$509.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$531.05 million.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

