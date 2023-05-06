Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.66. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

NYSE:TGH opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 36.01%.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,012,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 553.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 444,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.