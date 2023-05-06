Benchmark Boosts VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $70.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.83.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $615.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.34 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VSE by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

