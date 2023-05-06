William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE TEX opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Terex by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.