Critical Analysis: Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) versus NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A 48.49% 8.83% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -53.29% -42.99%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $649.69 million 1.11 $173.15 million N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $3.95 million 2.86 -$5.18 million ($0.09) -1.62

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and NXT Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and NXT Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats NXT Energy Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal. The company was founded on September 27, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

