Head to Head Survey: Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) & Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Align Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Align Technology and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 2 8 0 2.80 Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Align Technology presently has a consensus target price of $347.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Invacare.

Align Technology has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Align Technology and Invacare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.73 billion 6.44 $361.57 million $4.05 77.44 Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million ($2.18) -0.01

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 8.51% 11.18% 6.82% Invacare -13.63% -66.92% -10.41%

Summary

Align Technology beats Invacare on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment consists of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

