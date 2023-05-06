Contrasting Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) and Its Peers

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 103 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -3.75 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.01 billion $2.16 billion -6.41

Profitability

Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -403.19% -3.74% -3.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 922 2155 2772 96 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold competitors beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

(Get Rating)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.