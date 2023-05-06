Reviewing KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KVH Industries and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KVH Industries presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Airspan Networks has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 920.41%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than KVH Industries.

64.2% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $138.88 million 1.47 $24.10 million $1.28 8.16 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.22 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.42

KVH Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KVH Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries 15.64% -0.26% -0.20% Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04%

Summary

KVH Industries beats Airspan Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

