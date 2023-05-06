Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.