Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 837.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.38 ($10.46).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.43) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.93) to GBX 825 ($10.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.31) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.49) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,769.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 588.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 629.53. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 695 ($8.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is 12,380.95%.

In other Beazley news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($619,790.10). In related news, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.95) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($619,790.10). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.81), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($25,030.23). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

