FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $241.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FedEx Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.