Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Risk and Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 290.10%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -12.06 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.14 billion -$3.96 million -6.95

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group competitors beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

