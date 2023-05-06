Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) versus Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Financial Comparison

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rent the Runway and Able Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.54 -$138.70 million ($2.16) -1.11 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Able Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rent the Runway.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rent the Runway and Able Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rent the Runway 0 4 7 0 2.64 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rent the Runway presently has a consensus target price of $5.94, suggesting a potential upside of 148.72%.

Profitability

This table compares Rent the Runway and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rent the Runway -46.79% -649.61% -35.01% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rent the Runway beats Able Energy on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

