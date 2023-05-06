Analyzing U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica 7.89% 20.80% 6.49% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Silica and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.53 billion 0.63 $78.18 million $1.67 7.47 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Silica has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

82.7% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Silica and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 0 3 1 0 2.25 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

U.S. Silica currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than U.S. Silica.

Summary

U.S. Silica beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells. The Industrial and Specialty products segment consists of products and materials used in various industries, including container glass, fiberglass, specialty glass, flat glass, building products, fillers and extenders, foundry products, chemicals, recreation products and filtration products. The company was founded on November 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.