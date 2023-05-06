Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.21.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,598. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $97.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

