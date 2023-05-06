MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $334.10 Average PT from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.10.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $300.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.00. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

