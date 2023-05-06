National Bank Financial Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 2.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$80.04 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$82.90. The stock has a market cap of C$36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1903676 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.88%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

